DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of Iowans watched the Puppy Bowl from their homes on Sunday, and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa is hopeful its dogs will also have a home after the weekend.

The ARL is hosting a “name your price” event for both dog and cat adoptions at its Des Moines shelter in commemoration of Valentine’s Day. The promotion means anyone who wants to adopt a cat or dog can pay whatever price they want for adoption fees, whether it’s $50 or 50 cents.

There are currently about 20 dogs and 20 cats available for adoption inside of the shelter.

The organization hopes this leads to more adoptions due to the financial flexibility.

“If you spend 5 cents on an animal, that gives you way more leeway to spoil them and get all of those items you really want or need,” said Cassandra Johnson of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The event ends after Valentine’s Day.

The Animal Rescue League is located at 5452 NE 22nd Street in Des Moines.