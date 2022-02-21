AMES, Iowa — The victim in a Saturday morning stabbing in Ames has died from his injuries.

According to the Ames Police Department, 39-year-old Maccarone Declements was stabbed a little after 2:30 Saturday morning at a residence in the 500 block of 7th Street in Ames. He lived at the address with roommate Robert Lyon.

Police say Lyon stabbed Declements in the upper torso. Lyon, 39, was originally arrested on a charge of attempted murder, but after Declements died from his injuries at the hospital, Sunday the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Ames Police Commander Dan Walter said, “What we do know is there was some sort of verbal altercation, verbal fight prior to the stabbing.”

Lyon is being held in the Story County Jail.