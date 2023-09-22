AMES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night in Ames.

Officers with the Ames Police Department were called to the 3800 block of Tripp Street just after 9:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital. Police said his current condition is not known.

The APD has not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting. Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact police at 515-239-5133 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.