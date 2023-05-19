AMES, Iowa — The Furman Aquatic Center in Ames is only a week away from opening, but the city still needs dozens of lifeguards to run the waterpark at full capacity. Ames is now hosting open hiring events to encourage people to take the plunge.

Ames tried out potential lifeguards at Iowa State’s Forker Pool on Friday. The city hired about a dozen on the spot, but many more are needed to fill the gap.

“We have to, by state code, have so many lifeguards on deck, and the more amentities you have the more lifeguards you need,” said Ames aquatic director LeAnn Hawk.

Hawk said the city had a staff of 76 lifeguards before Friday’s hiring event. The city needs 130 lifeguards to be considered at full capacity.

Potential lifeguards swam in the pool and performed several life-saving drills.

The city is looking to hire more lifeguards on May 26. The next hiring event starts at 7 p.m. at the Furman Aquatic Center, but could get moved inside to the Forker Pool if the weather does not cooperate. Applicants must be older than 15 years of age and be prepared to swim.