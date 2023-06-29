AMES, Iowa — Gender diversity is the focus at a new Ames salon, where letting the customer be themselves is an important part of the experience.

After a yearlong delay, Identity Salon officially opened its doors at 307 Kellogg Ave. Wednesday night. The owners say it’s the Ames’ first gender-affirming salon. They want the foundation of their relationship with customers to be transparency and communication.

“I started doing hair to make people feel beautiful and themselves. And what better way to do that than with the LGBTQ+ community,” said Roslyn Redman, owner and hairstylist at Identity Salon.

“When you think of a place like this opening there are people in the community that have looked for a place that they can go and just truly be themselves. Not be questioned,” said Miranda Keith, Outreach and Marketing for Identity Salon. “And they can come here and know that they’re being respected and that they’re going to receive the services that they really need.”

