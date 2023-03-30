MONROE COUNTY, Iowa – An Albia man died, and another was injured in a crash involving a pickup and a semi Wednesday afternoon.

It happened about seven miles west of Albia near the intersection of Highway 34 and 197th Trail, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Andrew Gunter was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 when the truck crossed the center line and hit an oncoming westbound semi around 3:50 p.m.

The pickup rolled over and came to rest on its top. Gunter and his passenger, 37-year-old Tyler Kipfer, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Gunter was pronounced dead at the scene. Kipfer was transported by air ambulance to MercyOne in Des Moines. His condition is not known.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The ISP is continuing its investigation into the accident.