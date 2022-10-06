BOONE, Iowa – A $19 million project bringing affordable housing and senior housing to Boone breaks ground Thursday.

The two-phase project will construct 70 new housing units as part of The Villas at Fox Pointe. The development is located at the northwest corner of 22nd Street and P Avenue.

The first phase is 40 units, of which 36 will be designated affordable housing and four will be listed at market rate. The second phase of the project includes senior housing with 30 two-bedroom units. Community members 55 years and older will be eligible.

Part of the funding for the project comes from federal tax credits. Developers have been awarded more than $820,000 in tax credits by the Iowa Finance Authority, which is tasked with allocating the credits.

The groundbreaking event begins at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.



