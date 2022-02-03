BOONE, Iowa — Every year during the first week of February, Seven Oaks partners with Adaptive Sports Iowa to give anyone with a physical or visual disability a chance to ski.

Wednesday was the first day of the 2022 Winter Ski Experience. Adaptive Adventures supplies the equipment to help make skiing and snowboarding become more accessible and Saylorville Dam Snowmobile Club volunteers help them get up-and-down the hill.

The program has been around for five years and runs the first Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of every February, with one day being reserved for veterans only.

Small sessions give participants a safe experience as well as the opportunity to learn and continue the hobby.

With this being one of the most popular programs, directors say that they have seen great success begin at the Winter Ski Experience.

“We’ve had multiple participants who have gone out to like Colorado or Idaho and stuff afterwards who just loved it so much that they just want to go more and more and more. Because if they only do this once a year, we can only have so many people,’ said Director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, Hannah Lundeen.

Slots are full for the rest of the week but you can go to their website to learn more or sign up to volunteer for the program.