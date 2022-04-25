WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville woman died Sunday in an accident in northeast Warren County.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316. That’s about five miles southeast of Hartford.

Eighty-two-year-old Glenna Clarke was trying to cross Highway 5 from Highway 316 when the Chevy Cruze she was driving was struck by a Ford F350 truck driven by 53-year-old Charles Spurling of Goldfield.

The truck hit the driver’s side of the car and both vehicles came to rest in the median.

Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene. Spurling and his passenger were checked out by emergency medical responders, but no injuries were reported.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the accident.