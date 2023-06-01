DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Economic Development Authority is trying to help Iowans fight food insecurity.

IEDA is investing $5 million in food banks and food pantry networks across the state of Iowa.

The new Iowa Food Insecurity Infrastructure Fund will help nonprofits that are experiencing economic hardship. The money can be used to build, expand, or remodel facilities in order to help grow the amount of food that is distributed to Iowa food pantries. An emphasis is being placed on fresh foods.

The IEDA began accepting applications on June 1st and will continue to review them until July 1st or when the funds run out. Projects funded by the program must be completed by June 30, 2026.

You can find out more about the program and how non-profits can apply here.