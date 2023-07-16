DES MOINES, Iowa — The 48 Hour Film Project Experience is gearing up for it’s 19th annual year in Des Moines.

Sam Pace-Tuomi, the city producer for the 48 Hour Film Project joined the Today in Iowa Sunday crew to talk about the upcoming experience. The project allows Iowans to write, produce, shoot and edit a short film with a team. All of it completed in 48 hours!

The event starts in a couple of weeks and there is only one spot left for a group to fill, out of 51 total! To talk the last spot, click on the link here.