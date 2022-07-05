CORALVILLE, Iowa — A three-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a Coralville apartment complex over the weekend has died.

The shooting happened around 12:19 Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Boston Way, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found three-year-old Damaria Sanders suffering from gunshot injuries. They transported Sanders to the University of Iowa Hospitals, where he died just before 7:00 p.m. the same day.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville Police Department.