GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Three people are confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. The van entered the median after the driver lost control on slippery roads and then rolled over, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Sgt. Dinkla said there were 13 passengers in the van and three of them died from their injuries. The other injured passengers have been taken to hospitals in Waterloo and Grundy County for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol expects to provide more information about the deadly accident later in the day.