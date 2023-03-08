FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are looking for two persons of interest they want to question in connection with a shooting that injured two people at a Fort Dodge convenience store Tuesday night.

Multiple 911 calls came in about shots fired near Star Convenience, 1601 5th Ave. S., around 9:21 p.m., according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. As officers responded, they learned two males had been shot in the incident and had moved to different locations.

One victim was found near Domino’s Pizza in the 1400 block of 5th Ave. S. and the other was located in the 500 block of South 16th Street. The victims were transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation determined gunfire was exchanged by at least two people at Star Convenience.

Police are now working to find 17-year-old Eadon Long and 20-year-old Keeshaun Crooks for questioning. Both are residents of Fort Dodge. They are being considered persons of interest in the shooting and police said they are likely armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on their location or more details about the shooting, contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1424.