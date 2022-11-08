BONDURANT, Iowa – Two people safely escaped a burning home in Bondurant early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 200 block of Alpha Street NW just before 5:00 a.m. on a report of a house fire, according to Bondurant Fire Chief Aaron Kreuder. He said a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy was the first to arrive on the scene and found the two residents of the home already outside.

Flames were seen coming from the back side of the home and Chief Kreuder said that’s where it appears the fire started. He described the damage as significant and said there was a total floor collapse inside the home. There were also some vehicles in the rear of the house that were a total loss.

While the residents escaped without injury, Chief Kreuder said there was still one pet that was unaccounted for.

The house to the west of where the fire originated did incur some siding damage because of the fire.

Fire crews from Delaware Township, Ankeny, Altoona, and Mitchellville were all called in to assist with putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.