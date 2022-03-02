DIKE, Iowa – Two Mason City men have been charged in connection with a string of crimes, including attempts to steal ATMs, that happened back in January in the town of Dike.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Ryan Marek and 36-year-old Brandon Hufstedler are facing charges for the January 5th incidents in Dike and Reinbeck.

Marek was arrested in Garner on Tuesday by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Hufstedler was already being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on unrelated charges when he was charged in the Grundy County burglaries.

The two are accused of trying to remove the ATMs at Fidelity Bank and Peoples Savings Bank. Officials say they are also responsible for break-ins and burglaries at a Dike city-owned shop, Delta McKenzie Targets, and the Reinbeck Memorial building. A city maintenance truck was stolen and later recovered abandoned.

Marek and Hufstedler each face one count of second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, operating without owners’ consent, third-degree attempted burglary, and possession of burglar tools.