FORT DODGE, Iowa – The name of a 14-year-old who was shot to death in Fort Dodge on Saturday has been released and police say an arrest has been made in his murder.

Isaac Bachman

Dakari James, of Fort Dodge, has been identified as the victim of the shooting that happened in the 1200 block of 1st Av N. around 12:17 p.m., according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. Officers responded to a call about someone being shot and found James suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive on the scene and transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Fort Dodge resident Isaac Bachman, 19, has been arrested in connection with the case. He was taken into custody without incident Monday on a charge of first-degree murder. Bachman is being held in the Webster County Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact police or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (515) 573‐1444.