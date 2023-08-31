AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Tripp Street on a report of a shooting just before 10:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Ames Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a male victim.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and police say his condition isn’t currently known.

The investigation into the shooting continues but investigators believe there isn’t an ongoing threat to the public from the incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact Ames Police at (515) 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line (515) 239-5533.