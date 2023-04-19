CLIVE, Iowa — A Mega Millions ticket worth a $1 million prize was sold at a central Iowa convenience store.

The Iowa Lottery says the ticket sold at the Casey’s at 1800 S. B Avenue in Nevada matched the first five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, but not the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 7-9-15-19-25 and Mega Ball 4. A ticket sold in New York matched all the numbers in the drawing to win win the $20 million jackpot.

This isn’t the first time the Nevada Casey’s location has sold a lottery ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million. The Iowa Lottery says the same store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million, which unfortunately went unclaimed, when it expired in April 2019.

The lottery is still waiting for the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize also sold in Story County to come forward. The ticket was purchased at the Gateway Express at 2400 S. University Blvd. in Ames and matched the first five numbers in the September 6, 2022 drawing. The winner has until Sept. 6, 2023, to claim their prize.

The winner of any $1 million prize in an Iowa Lottery game must claim their winnings at the organization’s headquarters in Clive.