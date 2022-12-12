BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids.

According to the ISP, an SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 when it hit a semi head-on. Both vehicles came to rest in the south ditch.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene of the accident. Their name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash continues.