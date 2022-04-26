WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Milo man died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in rural Warren County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway S31 and Nevada Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

The report states that 79-year-old John Dittmer was driving a Chevy Silverado truck southbound on Highway S31 when the truck left the road and went into the east ditch. The truck crossed a field and then crossed Nevada Street before stopping in a field just to the south.

Dittmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the cause of the accident.