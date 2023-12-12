BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A two-vehicle crash northwest of Boone left one man dead and another injured Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of Kale Road and 170th Street around 7:05 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol. A pickup truck driven by Larry Young, age 74 of Boone, was traveling southbound on Kale Road when the ISP said he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Young entered the intersection, where his truck was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by Kenneth Lendt of Ogden. Young’s truck then crashed into a power pole and some trees.

The ISP said Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lendt, 62, was transported to the Boone County Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not released.

The investigation into the crash continues.