Iowa News
Police standoff in Waterloo ends with arrest of Wisconsin murder suspect
Gallery
1 killed after SUV is hit by train near Albia on Wednesday morning
Video
COVID-19 outbreaks nearly tripled at Iowa’s long-term care facilities since December
Video
No. 18 Texas Tech beats No. 15 Iowa State 72-60
Iowa State semester begins with caution surrounding COVID-19
Video
More Iowa News Headlines
Authorities identify man shot and killed by Iowa deputy
Iowa Navy vet shares stories from his time on the USS Ticonderoga
Video
2021 was the 6th-warmest year globally; How did Iowa compare?
Tama County grand jury clears deputy in fatal shooting during armed confrontation
New Iowa House bill could increase enrollment at child care centers
Video
More Iowans gave the gift of life in 2021 than ever before
Video
Iowa Girl Scouts hope to save near century-old cabin from demolition
Video
Cyclones remain #15, Hawkeyes just outside AP Top 25
Iowa averaging 5,200+ new positive COVID-19 tests per day
Video
Pella law office destroyed in fire early Saturday
Video