Iowa native among US troops killed in attack at Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Iowa native was among the U.S. troops killed in the deadly attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan this week.

The family of Corporal Daegan Page confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

Page, 23, was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and in the Omaha metro area and joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School.

Page planned to go to trade school and possibly become a lineman after his enlistment ended, his family said in a statement.

Family members say he was a Boy Scout, loved spending time outdoors and was an animal lover with a soft spot for dogs. He enjoyed playing hockey and was a Chicago Blackhawks fan.

Page is mourned by his girlfriend, parents, stepmother and stepfather, four siblings and grandparents, the family said.

“Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart,” the statement said. ”Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan.”

Thirteen U.S. troops were killed in the horrific attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attack crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

The U.S. military said it killed two members of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate with a drone strike in retaliation for the attack.