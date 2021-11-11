Iowa National Guard’s longest serving soldier retires in time for Veterans Day

DES MOINES, IOWA — Steve Swisher is celebrating Veteran’s Day on Thursday as a civilian for the first time since the Ford administration. On Wednesday Swisher celebrated the end of his military career, stepping down as the longest serving member of the Iowa National Guard.

Swisher enlisted in Council Bluffs back in 1976. 44 years, seven months and 18 days later his career came to an end — retiring with the rank of Warrant Officer. WHO 13’s Roger Riley talked to Swisher about what comes next after a lifetime in uniform.