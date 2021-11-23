Iowa National Guard soldiers being welcomed home in time for Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa – Family and friends will be welcoming home about 150 Iowa National Guard soldiers Tuesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The soldiers with the 3654th Support Maintenance Company deployed to the Middle East in February and maintained the military’s equipment at 22 locations. The unit is headquartered out of Knoxville and has a detachment based in Oskaloosa.

The public is invited to help welcome them home Tuesday morning at the Des Moines International Airport’s Endeavor Air Hangar at 11:45 a.m.

If you can’t attend the ceremony will be streamed live on the Iowa National Guard’s Facebook page.