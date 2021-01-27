Iowa National Guard Sets Send-Off Ceremony for 150 Soldiers Being Deployed Overseas

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A send-off ceremony has been scheduled for about 150 Iowa National Guard soldiers as they are deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

According to a news release from the Iowa National Guard, the soldiers are part of the 3654th Support Maintenance Company, 734th Regional Support Group, which is headquartered in Knoxville and supported by an Oskaloosa-based detachment.

Training are readiness checks will be done at Ft. Hood, Texas before the soldiers are deployed overseas, to the U.S. Central Command area operations in the Middle East. The deployment is expected to last one year.

The soldiers will be sent off from a ceremony at Camp Dodge in Johnston on February 6. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony is not open to the public but will be live-streamed on the Iowa National Guard’s Facebook page.