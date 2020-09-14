Iowa National Guard Deployment Sendoff

BOONE, Iowa — Sunday three locations in Iowa gathered to say goodbye to love ones at ceremonies, held virtually on Facebook.

Approximately 74 Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, are heading to Kosovo for a year-long deployment. The soldiers gathered for a sendoff at the Boone Readiness Center. Families were able to watch the ceremony via Facebook Live.

“The Army National Guard never take the day off we’re always where we need to be when we need to be there,” said Col. Derek Adams, Commander.

Maj. General Ben Corell told the troops their mission would be peace keeping in Kosovo, that they were to work on their mission in local areas there, and they were not to take sides in past conflicts. Corell also thanked families for their sacrifice.

“To families of our deployed, please reach out if you need help. with all your soldiers away we have the resources,” said Corell. “We have trained professionals throughout our family program, that can help you in times of need you just need to reach out to them.”

Also today approximately 95 Soldiers from Headquarters, 1st “Red Horse” Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, were given a send off from Sioux City. Approximately 131 Soldiers from Troop B, 1st “Red Horse” Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, were also sent off from Camp Dodge, in Johnston.