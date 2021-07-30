Iowa National Guard cancels August events due to delay in reimbursement funding

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to a shortfall in funding, the Iowa National Guard has canceled community engagement events in August.

According to a release, the shortfall was caused by deploying troops during the Capitol in January; the Iowa National Guard deployed 260 soldiers and airmen to Washington D.C. during that mission. Because of this, the National Guard used fiscal year 2021 funding to pay for the response, ensuring National Guard troops were paid. This caused a $521 million deficit against the National Guard’s budget.

With a delay in reimbursement to the National Guard, the Iowa National Guard has canceled a few community engagements in August.

The Iowa National Guard Trench Run scheduled for August 16 is canceled. The event is a 10-kilometer run that takes participants through Camp Dodge’s wooded training areas, rolling hills, streams, and prairies. The Iowa National Guard said they are currently working on plans to reschedule this event for next year and the reimbursement process for those who have already registered for the event this year. For more information regarding reimbursement and rescheduling, click here.

Iowa National Guard Alumni Day scheduled on August 7 is also canceled. The event provides benefit briefings; retirement services updates and promotes social activities and camaraderie. Iowa National Guard Alumni can find retirement and benefits services information can be found here.