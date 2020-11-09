Iowa Movie Theaters Eligible For Pandemic Relief Program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Movie theaters in Iowa hit hard by the pandemic may be receiving a second act thanks to millions of dollars in funding.

Beginning Monday, movie theaters can begin applying for the new Iowa Movie Theater Relief Program through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has allocated $5.5 million in CARES funds for the program. Theaters can receive up to $10,000 per screen to assist with operational expenses. Applicants must have conducted regular screenings of movies for all ages during the 2019 calendar year and incurred a revenue loss in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Iowa theaters owned by corporations outside of the state are also eligible but must spend the money on their Iowa-based operations.

The application period is Monday, Nov. 9 through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. To apply, visit www.iowabusinessrecovery.com