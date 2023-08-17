CARROLL COUNTY, IOWA — A Jefferson man suffered serious injuries after he hit a deer while riding his motorcycle. It happened around 9:30 pm on Wednesday in rural Carroll County.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 27-year-old Trevor Baugh as eastbound on 250th Street when he hit a deer in the roadway near C Avenue. Baugh was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken by ambulance to a Carroll hospital, then flown by air ambulance to Des Moines. His injuries were described as ‘serious’.