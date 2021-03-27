Iowa Mother and Son Plead Not Guilty to US Capitol Riot Charges

WASHINGTON — A mother and son from central Iowa who face charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 are pleading not guilty.
Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny appeared in court for an arraignment hearing on Friday.
Salvador Sandoval Jr. is facing 13 charges including:
- Civil Disorder (three counts)
- Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Entering a Restricted Building
- Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct
- Engaging in Physical Violence
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
- Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds
Deborah Sandoval is charged with:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Entering a Restricted Building
- Disorderly Conduct
- Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
- Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds
The Sandovals are expected to be back in court on May 13. For now, they remain out of custody.