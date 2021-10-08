Iowa moms plan COVID memorial at Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest numbers from the state show 6,654 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

On Friday, a group of mothers will visualize that number in a memorial at the Capitol.

“These are lives lost and families left behind,” Brook Easton, one of the organizers, said. “Deaths due to a pandemic should never be political. It should just be something that we all should mourn and grieve and really have compassion for.”

Organizers are modeling it after the COVID memorial in Washington D.C. Each white flag will represent an Iowan who has died from the virus.

Easton hopes it will be a wake-up call.

“We always pride ourselves on being Iowa nice, and I feel like we kind of lost that a little bit during this pandemic,” Easton said. “I feel like acknowledging these people is a way to get back to Iowa’s core values of really thinking of other people and having compassion and being Iowa nice.”

The flags will be on the north side Capitol lawn near Grand Avenue on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.