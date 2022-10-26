WASHINGTON — Two Iowans charged in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol will not be tried in front of a jury.

Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. will instead receive a bench trial for their actions on January 6th, 2021. That means a judge will decide the verdict in the case, not a jury.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, is charged with:

  • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
  • Entering a Restricted Building
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
  • Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, is charged with:

  • Civil Disorder (three counts)
  • Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)
  • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
  • Entering a Restricted Building
  • Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct
  • Engaging in Physical Violence
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
  • Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds

Their trials are scheduled to begin December 14th in Washington, D.C.