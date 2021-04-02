Iowa Mom Shares Family’s Story During National Donate Life Month

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – According to Donate Life, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. In order for those to happen, donors are needed.

With April marking National Donate Life Month, MercyOne is displaying ‘Donate Life’ flags at its campuses. During the flag-raising ceremony, one mom shared her family’s story on why it’s important to become a donor.

When Jessica Shnurman was pregnant, she found out her baby had a non-viable condition called anencephaly. Jessica and her husband made the decision to donate their nine-day-old daughter’s organs.

Lilah’s heart valves went to save another child’s life, and her lungs were donated to continue research.

Jessica went on to work for the Iowa Donor Network as an organ donation coordinator. Her experience helped her realize organ donation is important to transplant recipients, as well as the donor families.

“Being a donor mom I know that hope, that joy, that light at the end of the tunnel that it gave me as I knew her legacy would continue,” Shnurman said. “So I can relate somewhat to the other donor families and help provide that for them.”

Jessica hopes when people see the ‘Donate Life’ flags flying, they’re inspired to mark “yes” to being an organ donor on their driver’s license.

You can also register to become a donor online by clicking here.