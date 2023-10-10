DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mom is facing charges after she allegedly drove under the influence of prescription drugs while her three kids were in the car on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Trina Gayle Smith, 47, was seen by a witness passed out behind the wheel of her car in a grocery store parking lot. The witness told police that Smith’s mouth was open, pointed up at the roof of the car, and her eyes were rolled back into her head, the complaint states.

Smiths’ three children, one who has autism, were in the car at the time, according to court documents. A no contact order has been filed.

Smith has been charged with three counts of child endangerment. She was booked into the Polk County Jail late Monday night, but has since been released. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 30.