DES MOINES, IOWA — A bill that has been talked about for several years at the Iowa Statehouse has been brought back up again this legislative session.

House File 2441 and Senate Study Bill 2151 both passed their subcommittees on Tuesday. The issue they are aimed at tackling is mobile home owners and protections they have compared to the protections of landlords

Both the House and the Senate bills want to expand eviction or rent hike notices from 60 days to 90 days. The bills would also exempt mobile homes from property tax. While a couple of people who own mobile homes around the state believe these are helpful things; they still don’t think it goes as far as they need to.

“This bill is like moving the ball, if it is like 1st and 10, we may get a yard at best,” said Matt Chapman, the co-chair at the Iowa Manufactured Homes Residents Network, and a resident of Midwest Country Estates in Waukee.

Chapman acknowledged that these changes would be good for him and those who own mobile home units across the state. But the bigger issue he is concerned about is entities from outside of the state purchasing the mobile home parks and spiking rent prices. He saw his own prices spike in the last several years when a new company took over ownership duties.

Another person has seen these types of spikes when a new ownership group bought her mobile home park. Karla Krapfl has been living in her park in Dubuque for decades, and acknowledged that cost of living adjustments over the years are normal. But fees for everyone in the park have been going up unusually high in her opinion.

“So that isn’t much you can see it going up 5, 10 dollars. But when they are drastically raising it like our last one some residents went up 30 some went up 35 (dollars per month),” said Krapfl, the president of the Table Mound Neighborhood association and a resident. “It is not like we have oil or gold under our homes that it is worth so much.”

Both Krapfl and Chapman want a way to limit park owners’ ability to raise the rent at their own will, and they want protection from unjust evictions.

On Wednesday the House is set to debate a bill that would look at the rights of landlords and obligations of utility payments once an owner moves out. These two bills now move forward to the Ways and Means Committee in the House and the Senate.