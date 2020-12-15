Iowa-Michigan Football Game Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreak on Wolverine Team

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN — The University of Michigan is canceling its scheduled football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes this Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverine football program.

The school announced on Tuesday afternoon that the football team is “without a significant number of players for this week’s game” due to COVID-19 protocols. The school says that COVID-19 coupled with traditional injuries have left the football team without enough available players at multiple positions.

Michigan has canceled its previous two games against Maryland and Ohio State due to the outbreak.

The cancellation ends the Michigan Wolverines’ season. The Iowa Hawkeyes are hoping to be picked for a bowl game after going 6-2 in the regular season.