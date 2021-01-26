Iowa Methodist Transplant Center has Record Year in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa – Even during a pandemic, Iowa Methodist Transplant Center had a record year.

The Transplant Center performed 125 kidney transplants in 2020 alone and completed its 1,000th kidney transplant surgery overall in August.

Nicole Patterson is the transplant manager at UnityPoint Health. She said it was a team effort to meet this milestone, from the people who answer the phones to the transplant surgeons.

“To get to 125 transplants, we had to make sure we were doing this as safely as possible,” Patterson explained. “So making sure our patients were as far away from COVID as we possibly could get. There were lots of bumps in the road to get this far, but in the end it’s because of our transplant team.”

In order for these transplants to continue, the Transplant Center is always in need of donors.

If you’re interested in signing up or learning more, visit IowaDonorNetwork.org.