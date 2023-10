POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Tim Kono was still in the training period at his new job in 2019 when he climbed into a trench as part of a sewer project. The work nearly cost the Colfax man his life.

“I’ve been reminded of it every day. And had visions every day, nightmares. I still do, unfortunately,” said Kono.

After the civil case over the incident was resolved with Kono getting more than $3 million in damages, he spoke with WHO 13’s Erin Kiernan about the terrifying incident and his recovery.