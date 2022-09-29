WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th, 2021.

In June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly spoke about plans to interrupt the certification process of the presidential election, unlawfully went into the U.S. Capitol, and failed to show remorse for his actions. They are asking for a 90-day sentence followed by probation and community service.

Rader’s attorney is asking for a light sentence. He says that Rader stayed near the capitol doors, retrieved broken glass and plaster as souvenirs, and then left.