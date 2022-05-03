SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was accused of evading law enforcement for nearly a decade in Mexico was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Jose Sandoval, 39, of Webster City, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty on November 5, 2013, to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in central Iowa.

The release indicated that Sandoval fled the United States to live in Mexico. The release alleged that Sandoval was avoiding the consequences of his criminal activity for eight years. In 2021, Sandoval turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the plea and sentencing hearing, evidence that was presented showed that Sandoval had allegedly been conspiring to distribute methamphetamine from January 2012 to January 2013. Sandoval admitted to selling up to a quarter-pound of methamphetamine every one to two weeks, according to the release.

On January 9, 2013, law enforcement issued a search warrant of Sandoval’s home where they seized items including digital scales, $3,000, and six firearms. The release indicated he admitted to purchasing the firearms with the intent of selling them for profit.

Sandoval was sentenced in Sioux City by the United States District Court to 188 months (about 15 and a half years) in prison and must serve a five-year term of supervised release upon finishing the prison term.

Sandoval is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transferred to federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Webster City Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.