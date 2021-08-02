Iowa man sentenced 10 years in prison for cyberstalking woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison for cyberstalking a Minnesota woman with conduct the judge likened to a form of mental torture.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Michael Shawn McGuire, 58, of Cresco, Iowa, during a sentencing hearing Friday to pay a $15,000 fine and $17,500 in restitution to the woman. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that McGuire pleaded guilty in December to four counts of cyberstalking.

The woman met McGuire on an online dating website in 2017 and the two dated for several months before she broke up with him, the U.S. attorney’s office said. McGuire then began sending harassing texts and emails. She obtained a no-contact order in 2018, but prosecutors say he continued to torment her for two years.

The judge described McGuire’s conduct toward the woman as “a form of public terrorism in a way.”

McGuire created fake Facebook profiles containing her name or photo and sexually explicit messages, then sent more than 80 friend requests to her friends and family.

He also made flyers and yard signs with her name, phone and address that contained sexually explicit messages and delivered them to her children, extended family members, neighbors, friends, her employer, a priest, and businesses.