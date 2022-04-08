DES MOINES, Iowa — Rik Zortman, the Human Etch-a-Sketch, runs across the country utilizing GPS to sketch names of children fighting cancer. Now, Rik is running to raise awareness about blood donation partnering with LifeServe.

LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood product in Iowa. Rik has been personally touched by blood donation during his sons battle with brain cancer. During his fight, he received multiple blood donations. This is why Rik runs, in memory of his son.

“It’s for me to carry on his tradition and his memory with me because he loved to run”, says Rik. “I was never a runner and I picked it up and now look at me. 13 years later after his death”.

Rik started using ‘Map My Run’ to sketch out names, numbers and phrases into different communities.

This weekend, Rik will be sketching out the word LifeServe. He wanted to drive in blood donors as part of the challenge. Since January, the Indianola community has been battling the Grinnell community in a #humanetchasketch challenge to collect the most donations. There were 433 donations total between the two cities, but Indianola won.

Community members are welcome to join Rik this weekend during the run. For those interested in joining Rik, the meet up location is 710 E 2nd Ave, Indianola, IA. The run starts at 10am.