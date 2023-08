DES MOINES, Iowa — Roger French of West Des Moines found himself in Florida braving the storm surge from Hurricane Idalia not on land, like most people, but on his boat.

French decided to protect his boat this time around after having a previous boat damaged in a hurricane. He tied down his boat ‘As Good As It Gets’ at a marina in Tampa, Florida during the storm.

French told WHO 13 he won’t be seeking any thrill rides or roller coasters anytime soon.