WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died in a head-on crash in Wayne County on Friday.

The crash happened near Corydon in southern Iowa around 8:30 a.m.

Brian Irving, 44, of Chariton, was driving a car northbound on Highway 14 when his vehicle swerved in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver of the tractor-trailer tried to avoid Irving’s car but was unable to, authorities said. The two vehicles collided head on.

Irving died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.