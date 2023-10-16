MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man who murdered a woman in 2021 and put her skull on a stick was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday.

Nathan James Gilmore was originally charged with first degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury, whose remains were found at a park in Mitchell County.

In July 2021 a teenager found a human skull on a stick at the Greenbelt River Trail Park, just south of Mitchell. Law enforcement responded to the park and took the skull to the medical examiner’s office for DNA testing. At that time the skull was identified as an adult female.

According to court records, Gilmore was at the park when the skull was discovered and he spoke with law enforcement at the scene. He gave detectives an accurate description of the skull and said he got his information from media reports and from what he heard around town, but denied knowing any specifics about the skull.

In Feb. of 2022 Bradbury was reported missing by her family to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, Bradbury’s family had not had contact with her since April of 2021. With the use of dental records that Bradbury’s family provided law enforcement, the skull was positively identified as Bradbury. Additional remains belonging to Bradbury were found at the park in April 2022.

According to court records, Bradbury was last seen on April 6, 2021 at a friend’s house in Mason City. Bradbury later left the house with a male and headed toward Saint Ansgar, which is in Mitchell County.

During an interview with law enforcement in August 2021 Gilmore admitted to investigators that he picked up a woman near the Cerro Gordo County Jail while he was there for a court hearing, court documents state. He also told investigators that the woman he picked up looked like Bradbury and that he took her to a house in Mason City, but court records indicate that Gilmore changed his story several times about whether or not she left the house with him.

Gilmore told detectives that after he last saw Bradbury he went back to work in Saint Ansgar to finish the remaining 5 hours of his shift, and when he was done he went home and didn’t go anywhere else that night. His time card records for that day show that he clocked in to work after his court hearing at 4:29 p.m., but he clocked out at 5:29 p.m., a criminal complaint states.

The complaint also states that GPS records from Gilmore’s Facebook showed he was active on the account at 7:21 p.m. on April 6, 2021 around an area just northwest of the Greenbelt River Trail Park and then again an hour later southeast of the park.

During a search of Gilmore’s residence on August 19, 2022 a drawing depicting a satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram with drawn blood spatters was found in his living room, the complaint states. Written on the drawing were the numbers 04-06, 0590, and 43.3, -92.8, which appeared to connect to Angela’s disappearance and death.