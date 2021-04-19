 

Iowa Man Dies When Farm Equipment Falls on Him

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — A Waverly man was killed in an apparent farming accident north of Waverly, law enforcement officials said.

Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies said deputies were called to a field north of Waverly for a medical emergency on Thursday. They found Dale Clewell, 63, dead at the scene, KCRG-TV reported.

Deputies said Clewell was working on a field planter when a jack lifting it up moved, causing the equipment to fall on him and kill him.

An autopsy was scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s office.

