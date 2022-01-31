DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa man who rigged lottery computers to win big prizes is getting out of prison on parole.

Eddie Tipton, 58, was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison in 2017. Tipton accepted a plea deal, admitting that he used his position as the Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association to rig computers so he could win payouts, including a $16 million Hot Lotto game.

Earlier this month, Tipton was granted parole after serving more than four years in prison. He is being released to Texas, according to the Iowa Board of Parole website. It didn’t say when he would officially be released.

Tipton also fixed lottery games in Oklahoma, Colorado, Wisconsin and Kansas between 2005 and 2011. Tipton, his family and friends collected millions in fraudulent winnings. In addition to the prison time, Tipton was ordered to repay $2 million tied to the scheme.