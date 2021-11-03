Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — Authorities in Polk County are charging a Mount Ayr man with the murder of a missing Wisconsin woman, though her remains have not been found. James Shiloh Klever, 46, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Wednesday, charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing 30-year-old Rachel Reuter of Cassville, Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says Reuter was reported missing by her father on June 16th, 2021. An investigation into her disappearance lead authorities to a home in Bondurant. They say that evidence indicates Klever killed Reuter at the home on June 13th. Her remains have not been found.

Despite Klever’s arrest, authorities say this investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Rachel Reuter is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 286-3334.